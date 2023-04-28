Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota weather: Rainy, cool weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Friday's forecast: Here comes the rain

Temps will top off in the low 50s. Rain through most of the day.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Cooler, gray and wet on Friday, with patchy rain continuing through much of the weekend. 

Friday's high will top off in the low 50s in the Twin Cities, with scattered showers likely for most of the day. There will be a slight lull Friday night. 

Saturday will be cool and unsettled, with patchy rain showers and some spotty thunder. The high will be around 51 degrees in the Twin Cities. 

A brisk and gusty Sunday is in store, with a few leftover light drips. A high of around 49 degrees. 

Dryer and sunnier weather returns for the first day of May on Monday, with temperatures climbing next week into the upper 60s. Here's your seven-day forecast:

The seven-day forecast. (FOX 9)