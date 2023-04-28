Minnesota weather: Rainy, cool weekend

Cooler, gray and wet on Friday, with patchy rain continuing through much of the weekend.

Friday's high will top off in the low 50s in the Twin Cities, with scattered showers likely for most of the day. There will be a slight lull Friday night.

Saturday will be cool and unsettled, with patchy rain showers and some spotty thunder. The high will be around 51 degrees in the Twin Cities.

A brisk and gusty Sunday is in store, with a few leftover light drips. A high of around 49 degrees.

Dryer and sunnier weather returns for the first day of May on Monday, with temperatures climbing next week into the upper 60s. Here's your seven-day forecast: