Minnesota weather: Foggy Saturday; rainy Sunday with record-breaking warmth

It’s going to be a gray and warm weekend with record temperatures expected for Sunday.

Saturday will start foggy in the Twin Cities metro area with a dense fog advisory in effect through 11 a.m. Drive with caution as visibility is less than half a mile in some areas.

The clouds will try to break on Saturday afternoon with a high of 49 degrees. Early overnight lows will be in the 40s, but by midnight, temperatures will start to warm, reaching into the 50s by early morning.

It will be breezy for Christmas Eve on Sunday, but a record-breaking 55 degrees is expected in the Twin Cities, pacing well ahead of the previous record at 46 degrees.

Along with the warmth comes the rain, as showers could start to roll in overnight Saturday and into Sunday, with the rain continuing on Monday for a wet and mild Christmas, with highs in the mid-40s.

Looking at the week ahead, temperatures will stay mild, with precipitation expected through mid-week before it cools slightly.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: