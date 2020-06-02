Heat, humidity help trigger elevated severe weather risk later Tuesday

article

There is an enhanced risk for severe storms across southern Minnesota and into Wisconsin late Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours. The Twin Cities metro has a slight risk for scattered, severe storms.

Storms will develop in west-central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon and intensify as they travel to the southeast into our above-average, hot and humid environment. They will reach peak strength and coverage across southern and southeastern Minnesota.



KEY THREATS: Quarter-sized hail or greater, Gusty winds 60-plus miles per hour.

LOWER THREATS: Heavy rain, isolated tornadoes