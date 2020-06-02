Confirmed reports of a tornado northeast of Garden City, Minn. during severe weather Tuesday
(FOX 9) - The FOX 9 Weather Team has received confirmed reports of a tornado on the ground northeast of Garden City in Blue Earth County Tuesday evening.
A band of severe weather is moving near the Mankato area and the area is under a tornado warning Tuesday.
There is an enhanced risk for severe storms across southern Minnesota and into Wisconsin late Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours. The Twin Cities metro has a slight risk for scattered, severe storms. All outdoor events in the greater metro should be stopped by 4 p.m.
Storms will develop in west-central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon and intensify as they travel to the southeast into our above-average, hot and humid environment. They will reach peak strength and coverage across southern and southeastern Minnesota.
KEY THREATS: Hail up to 2”, lightning, torrential rain & winds to 50 mph
LOWER THREATS: Heavy rain, isolated tornadoes