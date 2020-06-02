Confirmed reports of a tornado northeast of Garden City, large hail expected in southern MN

article

The FOX 9 Weather Team has received confirmed reports of a tornado on the ground northeast of Garden City in Blue Earth County Tuesday evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for much of southern Minnesota, which is expected to carry with it large hail for areas along and to the east of I-35 near Geneva, Clarks Grove, and Riceland, just north of Albert Lea. A radar-indicated rotation was also spotted in a system in Mower County, Minn.

A band of severe weather moved near the Mankato area and the southern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin area was put under a tornado warning Tuesday, including Waseca and Blue Earth Counties. Another confirmed report of a tornado was spotted between Pemberton and Waldorf, Minn.

There is an enhanced risk for severe storms across southern Minnesota and into Wisconsin late Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours. The Twin Cities metro has a slight risk for scattered, severe storms. All outdoor events in the greater metro should be stopped by 4 p.m.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A panorama of storms heading into Woodbury, Minn. Tuesday afternoon. (Andrew Moxom)

Storms developed in west-central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon and intensified as they traveled to the southeast into an above-average, hot and humid environment. They reached peak strength and coverage across southern and southeastern Minnesota.

KEY THREATS: Hail up to 2”, lightning, torrential rain & winds to 50 mph

LOWER THREATS: Heavy rain, isolated tornadoes