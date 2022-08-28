Cleanup underway overnight after storms take down trees in west metro

Strong storms that pushed through the west Twin Cities metro Saturday night took down trees, caused flooding, and knocked out power for thousands – while flooding out the Minnesota State Fair.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, nearly 8,500 Xcel Energy customers were still out of power across Minnesota, with most of the outages reported in the Hennepin and Ramsey counties. That number was as high as 22,000 customers Saturday evening after the storms moved through.

Cleanup crews were working through the night to take care of the mess left behind by the storms. FOX 9's crew found plenty of branches down near Harding High School in St. Paul, including one large branch that had landed on a vehicle, knocking out its window.

Further south, in Apple Valley, trees were down near 126th Street West and Genesee Avenue, in a neighborhood just west of the Minnesota Zoo. The National Weather Service tells FOX 9 they will have crews to in West St. Paul and Apple Valley to determine if a tornado touched down during Saturday's storms.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A tree lies in a yard in Apple Valley. From: FOX 9

Saturday night's storms wreaked even more havoc at the Minnesota State Fair, where crowds were seen rushing for the gate as the strong rain and winds kicked up. The rain flooded out the area near the Grandstand.

Another line of storms is expected to push through the metro Sunday evening which could bring severe weather.