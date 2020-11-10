Another tumble that ends with accumulating snow for Twin Cities

article

It’s time to get out your snow shovel.

Tuesday morning already started out over 30 degrees colder than Monday morning. And now, snow is in the forecast for much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro.

Rain, freezing rain and sleet started early for southeastern Minnesota with some heavy overnight freezing rain from Owatonna to Albert Lea and over to Rochester.

Snow timeline for Tuesday, Nov. 10. (FOX 9)

The Twin Cities will stay generally dry until a little light and sporadic rain, sleet and snow combo moves in around lunchtime. A few hours of hefty snow are expected late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

Southeastern Minnesota will see mostly freezing rain, ice and snow with fairly minor snow accumulation, but much of the Twin Cities and points just to the north and west could end up with 3-6 inches of snow.

The snow will end up as far as Marshall in the south and Brainerd in the north, with a couple of inches likely. Most of us will be shoveling Tuesday night!