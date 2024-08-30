Expand / Collapse search

Anoka County tornado confirmed by National Weather Service

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 30, 2024 1:30pm CDT
Trees damaged after a confirmed tornado hit Anoka County Thursday evening (Courtesy: National Weather Service).

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - At least one tornado has been confirmed in Anoka County by National Weather Service (NWS) survey teams. Other crews are working to confirm reports in both the Twin Citis north metro and western Wisconsin.

What we know

The NWS has crews on the ground to confirm reported tornado sightings after powerful storms tore across Minnesota and Wisconsin Thursday night.

As of Friday afternoon, one tornado was confirmed in Anoka County after it left a path of destruction in an area north of Andover. 

Other cities and municipalities are also working to clean up the debris and repair the damage.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released. 

MN storms cause havoc across metro

Storms that ripped through Minnesota on Thursday left damage in the Twin Cities metro stretching into western Wisconsin.

Cottage Grove state of emergency 

The Mayor of Cottage Grove declared a state of emergency in response to the storm damage. 

So far, the city says it has assessed the following damage: 

  • Widespread tree damage: Numerous trees have been uprooted or snapped; many were previously blocking roads. Tree damage has occurred to both private and public trees.
  • Home Damage: The storm caused damage to approximately a dozen homes in the community.
  • Power outages: A significant number of residents and businesses are currently without power, affecting essential services.
  • Downed power lines: Power lines have been damaged in several areas, posing safety hazards and complicating restoration efforts.

