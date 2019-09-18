House launches impeachment inquiry against Trump, Twin Cities lawmakers signal support
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that the House would launch an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump amid allegations that he pressured Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, splitting the Minnesota congressional delegation.
'No one is above the law': House Speaker Pelosi orders impeachment inquiry of President Trump
Speaker Pelosi plans to announce formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump over Ukraine
Trump says he will release transcript of call to Ukrainian president
President Trump said in a tweet that he will release on Wednesday a transcript of his July phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which they reportedly discussed an investigation involving Joe Biden.
'Seems like a very happy young girl': Trump mocks teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter
Hours after Greta Thunberg delivered a powerful speech to the United Nations urging world leaders to do more to combat climate change, President Donald Trump appeared to mock the Swedish 16-year-old activist on Twitter.
Trump, in call, urged Ukraine to investigate Biden's son
President Donald Trump urged the new leader of Ukraine this summer to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. Democrats condemned what they saw as a clear effort to damage a political rival, now at the heart of an explosive whistleblower complaint against Trump.
Jimmy Carter says 4 more years of President Trump would be a 'disaster'
Former President Jimmy Carter took aim at President Trump while speaking at an event in Atlanta, saying it would be a “disaster” if he were to be elected for a second term.