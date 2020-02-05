Willis scores career-high 21 points, Gophers beat Wisconsin 70-52

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team improved to 10-2 at home this season with a 70-52 win over Wisconsin at Williams Arena Wednesday night.

Payton Willis led four Gophers in double figures with a career-high 21 points. He shot 5-of-7 from three-point range after missing Minnesota’s loss at Illinois with a shoulder injury. Marcus Carr finished one rebound shy of a triple double with 12 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Daniel Oturu got his 12th double-double of the season with 17 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out. Earlier this week, Oturu was named a top-20 finalist for the Wooden Award. Gabe Kalscheur added 11 points, shooting 3-of-8 from three-point range.

The Gophers jumped out to an early lead and took a 45-32 lead at the half. They lead by as many as 22 points in the second half.

It’s Minnesota’s fourth Quadrant 1 win of the season as the Gophers continue to boost their chances to get to the NCAA Tournament. It’s the Gophers’ first home win over Wisconsin since 2014.

Lakeville native Nate Reuvers led the Badgers with 14 points, but shot 6-of-18 from the field. Minnesota limited Wisconsin to 28.4 shooting from the field, including 7-of-29 from the perimeter.

After shooting under 20 percent from the perimeter in its last two Big Ten losses, the Gophers shot 9-of-22 Wednesday night (40.9 percent).

Advertisement

It’s the first time Willis, Carr and Oturu have all scored in double figures in a Big Ten game for the Gophers this season.