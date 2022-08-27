Where can I watch the Twins game tonight? (Saturday, Aug. 27)

article

It's a busy sports night for FOX 9 as we have both the Vikings and the Twins on our airwaves.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting the Vikings final preseason game versus the Broncos along with the Twins versus San Francisco Giants as part of the MLB on FOX.

On our main channel, FOX 9 will have coverage of the start of the Twins game at 6 p.m. before switching over to Vikings Gameday Live at 7 p.m. and the full broadcast of Vikings/Broncos at 8 p.m.

The Twins game will be shown in full on FOX 9+(channel 9.2) starting at 6 p.m.

Where to find FOX 9+