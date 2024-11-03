What does Vikings QB Sam Darnold have to do to get a call?

article

For the second straight week, it appears Sam Darnold was at the center of a controversial play that went against the Minnesota Vikings. Last week, officials missed an obvious face mask on the Rams that resulted in a sack and safety.

Sunday night, Darnold got clothes-lined for a sack fumble that the Colts recovered and ran back for a touchdown in the second quarter. The officials immediately threw a flag for what could’ve been unnecessary roughness, and then deemed the contact legal and picked it up. One has to wonder if it were Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, would they get those calls?

Will Reichard’s streak ends at 34

Rookie kicker Will Reichard came into Sunday night a perfect 34-for-34 on the season between field goals and extra points. He finally missed from 53 yards out in the first half, which also means he’ll be getting a new haircut next week. To compound matters, he clanked one off the right upright at the end of the first half from 31 yards out, which should be a chip shot for the rookie.

After a first half filled with mistakes, the Minnesota Vikings trailed the Indianapolis Colts just 7-0 at half.