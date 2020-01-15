Whalen: Gophers' top scorer Destiny Pitts remains suspended

article

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team will likely be without its leading scorer Thursday night against Iowa as guard Destiny Pitts remains suspended, coach Lindsay Whalen said Wednesday.

Pitts was suspended before the Gophers’ 74-71 loss at Illinois on Sunday for “conduct unbecoming of the program.” The Gophers were also without Taiye Bello and Kehinde Bello, who didn’t make the trip due to unspecified reasons. Whalen said Wednesday the Bello’s and Pitt’s situations are separate, and not related.

Pitts is leading the Gophers in scoring at 16.3 points per game, and it’s not clear if or when she might return. Whalen said she is still a member of the team, but is not practicing. Whalen started her Wednesday news conference with a statement on Pitts and the Bellos.

“To be a student athlete at the University of Minnesota comes with high standards and expectations. When those are not met, there are consequences. I will always respect the privacy of a student athlete, so I will not go into any detail into what led to my decision or what has transpired since,” Whalen said. “With that said, I can tell you Destiny Pitt’s status has not changed. She remains suspended, Kehinde Bello and Taiye Bello will be back for Thursday’s game with Iowa, though their status is still to be determined.”