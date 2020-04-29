Weeks after placing 5th in states, Zimmerman wrestler faces cancer battle

Joe Montplaisir is a junior student-athlete at Zimmerman High School. Just over a month ago, he placed fifth in the state high school wrestling tournament. But soon after, everything changed.

Not long after the tournament, Joe didn't feel well and was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called lymphoblastic lymphoma.

He's currently at the University of Minnesota Children’s Masonic Cancer Center.

There's a CaringBridge site under his name, a GoFundMe page which has already raised about $21,000, and a rally cry hashtag of #GoJoeGo, which started was started heading into the wrestling tournament but has now taken on a deeper meaning.

Joe’s set to return home on Thursday or Friday. Family and friends are doing all they can to make him feel loved.

