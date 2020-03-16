Vikings WR Stefon Diggs tweets 'It's time for a new beginning'

article

There never seems to be a dull moment when it comes to Stefon Diggs and the Minnesota Vikings, and he’s not doing anything to put out the most recent fire.

Diggs posted on Twitter Monday afternoon, after news emerged that the Vikings had agreed to a two-year contract extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins, “it’s time for a new beginning.”

Diggs responded to a Twitter user later Monday afternoon who was calling him “a drama queen.” Diggs replied, “Nah this ain’t one of those times champ. Somethings going to happen.”

It appears, at least according to Diggs, that his time with the Vikings might be over.

Two seasons ago, Diggs and Adam Thielen both had 100-catch seasons in Cousins’ first season in Minnesota. Diggs finished with 102 catches for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns. This past season, he had 63 catches on 94 targets over 15 starts for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns.

He also had his fair share of drama with the Vikings in 2019. After the team’s Week 4 loss at Chicago, Diggs was a no-show for practice the following Wednesday. He returned Thursday, telling reporters he was sick, but at the time he was not listed on the team’s injury report with an illness.

When asked at the time about rumors that he wanted to be traded, Diggs said, “There’s truth to all rumors.”

Diggs was fined up to $200,000 by the team after missing practice after the Bears’ loss.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said recently at the NFL Combine, “We have no intent to trade Stefon Diggs. Stefon Diggs is a Minnesota Viking.”

Diggs signed a five-year contract extension worth $72 million, $40 million guaranteed, back in July of 2018. He’s due to make $10.9 million in base salary this season.

He became a fan-favorite after his walk-off touchdown from Case Keenum against the New Orleans Saints that sent the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game, now tabbed the "Minneapolis Miracle."