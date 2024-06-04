Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ‘ready to get to work’ after historic contract extension

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is at the team’s mandatory mini camp, a day after becoming the highest-paid receiver in the history of the NFL.

Jefferson spoke with reporters before Tuesday’s practice about his historic four-year, $140 million contract extension to stay in Minnesota. He celebrated with Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, head coach Kevin O’Connell, his agent and most of his family.

He took a breath before going to the podium and said, "It’s finally here."

"It was just all about the time, all about getting to the right numbers and what I deserve. This is something that I've been waiting for. Being the leader of this team, I’m going to make sure we’re working toward what we want, which is a world championship," Jefferson said.

Despite missing seven games with a hamstring injury last season, Jefferson made 68 catches for 1,074 yards and six touchdowns. He nearly set the single-season record for receiving yards two seasons ago. In four seasons with the Vikings, he has 392 catches for 5,899 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns. He was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, and was a First Team All-Pro pick. He's a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Just four seasons into his NFL career, Jefferson is already eighth in Vikings history in receiving yards, tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns and 10 in catches.

"Justin Jefferson is one of the brightest young stars in all of professional sports," O’Connell said.

Adofo-Mensah said despite getting calls from teams wanting to trade for Jefferson, not having him in Minnesota was never an option.

"This day was going to come. There was never a second in my mind that we weren’t going to be here. We obviously have to navigate challenges and things like that, but this was always our purpose," Adofo-Mensah said.

Jefferson will hit the practice field for the first time with his teammates this offseason as the Vikings have mandatory mini camp Tuesday at TCO Performance Center.