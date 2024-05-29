Vikings safety Josh Metellus in favor or proposed offseason changes

article

The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of organized team activities at TCO Performance Center.

Wednesday’s workout included a visit from University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck, and several members of his staff. This time next year, there may not even be an offseason workout program in the NFL. The players’ association is finalizing a proposal that would do away with the offseason in its entirety.

Currently, the league has a three-phase program starting in April, and ending in June with mandatory minicamp. Players then get roughly six weeks off before starting training camp in late July. The new proposal would remove any on-field work, and players would report to camp in mid-June or early July. Training camp would essentially start with OTAs that go on in May.

Vikings safety Josh Metellus said Wednesday he would be all for those changes.

"If it was up to me and we could make things more efficient, I’m not a big up down, we start and then we stop, then we gotta come back and go. If we just have a smooth start, ramp up, I’d be for it," Metellus said. "At the end of the day I’ll do whatever they tell me to do, they pay my checks."

DALLAS TURNER TURNING HEADS AT OTAs

Offseason workouts are largely for the rookies to get acclimated to the NFL life, and edge rusher Dallas Turner hasn’t taken long to make an impact. The No. 17 overall pick is already turning heads putting pressure on the offense. He's showing why the Vikings moved up in the first round to get the talent out of Alabama.

Christian Darrisaw said Turner put a spin move on an offensive lineman last week, and couldn’t believe what he saw.

"I was like what the f**k?" Darrisaw said.

JORDAN ADDISON LOOKING FOR TIMBERWOLVES TICKETS?

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been busy getting to know new quarterbacks Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy, but he’s also taken on a new interest in the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s been at Target Center more than once as the Timberwolves are now in the Western Conference Finals.

He’s gotten to know Jaden McDaniels through their girlfriends. McDaniels attended the Vikings’ Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers last season, and Addison gave him a jersey after. Addison is hoping to be at the Timberwolves’ Game 5 against the Mavericks Thursday night at Target Center.

"So let me get a ticket to the game tomorrow," Addison joked.

The Vikings have mandatory mini camp next week, where all eyes will be on if Justin Jefferson attends while he seeks a new contract.