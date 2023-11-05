Vikings QB Jaren Hall exits first start at Falcons with concussion

article

Jaren Hall got to throw all of six passes before having to exit from his first NFL start.

The Minnesota Vikings’ rookie quarterback left Sunday’s game at the Atlanta Falcons after trying to scramble for a touchdown on 3rd-and-goal at the 4-yard line. He took a big hit just short of the goal line, immediately went down and had teammates and officials waving for trainers to come on the field after the back of his head slammed on the turf.

Hall was able to leave the field under his own power, and went straight to the medical tent before heading into the locker room for an evaluation. He was quickly ruled out for the game with a concussion. Hall finished 5-of-6 passing for 78 yards. He hit Alexander Mattison for a 47-yard gain down the sideline that got the Vikings inside the Atlanta 5-yard line. The drive ended with Greg Joseph making a 19-yard field goal.

Hall’s exit means Josh Dobbs will replace him. Dobbs got to Minnesota on Tuesday after the Vikings traded for him, with Kirk Cousins out for the season due to a torn Achilles. Nick Mullens is on injured reserve with a back injury. Dobbs started eight games for the Cardinals this season and threw for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

If Dobbs were to get hurt, the Vikings would turn to running back Cam Akers as their emergency quarterback.

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn is also out for the rest of the game after taking a nasty hit to the head on a hit from Jeff Okudah. Osborn made the catch, but immediately went to the turf and wasn’t moving. Players from both teams took a knee and had concerned looks on their faces as trainers tended to Osborn. He was able to get up under his own power and put himself on the injury cart.

Osborn left the field giving a thumbs up, but is also out with a concussion.