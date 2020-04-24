Vikings pick Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland in 2nd round of NFL Draft

article

The Minnesota Vikings added to their offensive line depth with the No. 58 pick in the NFL Draft Friday night.

The Vikings selected Ezra Cleveland, an offensive tackle out of Boise State. The pick ends any speculation that Rick Spielman would use extra draft picks acquired Thursday night in a potential trade with the Washington Redskins to acquire offensive lineman Trent Richardson.

Jamaal Stephenson, the Vikings' director of college scouting, said they've had their eye on Cleveland for a long time. Stephenson went to go watch him play in person against Fresno State last year.

The way we looked at Ezra, he’s a guy who started 40 games in college. He’s mature, he’s tough, he’s a grinder. He loves football. We think he’s a guy who’s going to come in and be able to help us right away," Stephenson said.

He was so excited to get the call Friday night that when the phone rang, he thought it was the L.A. Rams, the team picking in front of the Vikings, at first. It took home a few seconds to realize it was GM Rick Spielman.

"I absolutely can’t wait for this opportunity. Sitting there, I really wanted the Vikings to draft me. I like the cold weather better than the warm weather. I think all the factors were pointing to me going there," Cleveland said via Zoom Friday night.

Cleveland is 6-6, 311 pounds and ran a 4.93 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and did 30 reps on the bench press. He's earned First Team All-Mountain West Conference honors in each of the last two seasons with the Broncos. He will be reunited with former teammate and current Vikings No. 2 running back Alexander Mattison.

"I was screaming pretty loudly. The neighbors probably heard me. I was jumping up, super excited. I was super proud of him, just for this moment. We’re reunited and it feels amazing. If I had one word to tag on him, it would probably be monster," Mattison said Friday night via Zoom.

The Vikings also have the No. 89 and 105 picks Friday night.