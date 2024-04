Vikings take Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy after trading up to No. 10 spot in NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings might have found their future franchise quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night, and they only had to move up one spot to do it.

The Vikings traded with the Jets for the No. 10 pick, and took Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, fresh off winning a national championship. McCarthy was the fourth quarterback taken in the first round, following Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. Instead of taking a quarterback at No. 6, the New York Giants took LSU receiver Malik Nabers.

Ahead of the Vikings, the Titans and Jets weren’t in need of first round quarterbacks. In a stunner, the Falcons took Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. after signing former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency.

The Vikings moved up to the No. 10 pick, presumably to prevent other teams from getting ahead of them to take McCarthy. When the pick was announced at the Vikings draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium, the crowd erupted.

McCarthy was the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, and a first-team All-Conference pick last season. He threw for 2,991 yards with 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing 72 percent of his passes. The Vikings signed Sam Darnold in free agency as a bridge quarterback, but McCarthy will get the chance to compete for the starting job.

So after months of speculation on trading up, McCarthy could be throwing passes to Justin Jefferson in the near future.

McCarthy, at No. 10 overall, is the highest-drafted quarterback in Vikings’ franchise history.

Minnesota wasn’t done moving up. They traded with Jackson for the No. 17 overall pick, sending the Jaguars No. 23, a fifth round pick and two 2025 draft picks. With the No. 17 pick, the Vikings took Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner.

He was a First-Team All-American last year and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He led the Crimson Tide with 14.5 tackles for loss, and finished eighth in FBS with 10 sacks.