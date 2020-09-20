Vikings lose to Colts 28-11, fall to 0-2 for first time under Mike Zimmer

article

The Minnesota Vikings fell to 0-2 for the first time under Mike Zimmer and first time since 2013 after a 28-11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in front of about 2,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kirk Cousins finished just 11-of-26 passing for 113 yards and three interceptions. He finished with a 15.9 quarterback rating, and at one point in the fourth quarter, it was at 0.0. Dalvin Cook finished with 14 carries for just 63 yards, but did get his third touchdown of the season, but it came with 5:21 left in regulation and the game decided.

After driving 75 yards on 13 plays to open the game, the Vikings had to settle for a 21-yard Dan Bailey field goal and 3-0 lead. The Colts answered with a long drive of their own that ended in an Eric Wilson interception.

Those were about the only highlights for the Vikings in the first half. Behind a powerful offensive line, Jonathan Taylor had 18 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. For the second straight week, Cousins took a safety, then threw an interception that led to points for the opponent.

Cousins finished the first half 6-of-17 passing for 59 yards, two interceptions and a 6.4 rating. After the first offensive series, the Vikings had five more drives for a total of 22 yards, zero first downs, two punts and two interceptions.

The Colts scored 15 straight points off a touchdown, safety and two field goals after a series of Vikings’ mistakes. The Vikings also had three key defensive penalties, illegal contact calls on Holton Hill, Mike Hughes and Jeff Gladney that kept Colts' drives alive.

Minnesota was out-gained 199-97 in the first half and gave up 14 first downs. The Colts finished with 354 total yards and 24 first downs.