Vikings: Kevin O'Connell provides updates on Cine, Booth, O'Neill

The Minnesota Vikings are in offseason mode with free agency opening next week, and the NFL Draft next month.

Twin Cities media got the opportunity on Thursday to meet the Vikings’ training staff, led by Tyler Williams, the team’s executive director of player health and performance. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell also provided injury updates on Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr. and Brian O’Neill.

LEWIS CINE READY FOR OTAs?

O’Connell said Thursday he’s cautiously optimistic Cine will be ready to return to the field by Week 3 of Vikings’ organized team activities, typically in late May. Cine suffered a fractured leg/ankle while running down the field on a punt against the New Orleans Saints in London. The injury was severe enough that he spent a week in a London hospital before returning to Minnesota.

Cine has consistently posted updates on his rehab at TCO Performance Center throughout the offseason.

"I’m just so proud of where he’s at. His desire to be in this building every day and doing the things we’re asking him to do, and going beyond that," O’Connell said. "He’s been fantastic."

ANDREW BOOTH JR. WILL BE LIMITED IN OTAs

Andrew Booth’s rookie season ended early, suffering a knee injury in his first career start against the Dallas Cowboys. He had surgery to repair a meniscus injury, and is on a six-to-eight month recovery process. O’Connell said he will be limited in OTAs, but should be ready for training camp.

Booth played just six games in his rookie season, and finished with 12 tackles.

BRIAN O’NEILL WILL BE READY FOR TRAINING CAMP

Brian O’Neill’s season came to an end on New Year’s Day in a 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. O’Neill suffered a partially torn right Achilles on an interception return, which required surgery. Williams said O’Neill’s tear wasn’t completely off the bone, but still needed a complete repair.

O’Connell said the timeline is for O’Neill to be ready for training camp. O’Neill, a team captain, has played five seasons in Minnesota, has made 75 starts and been one of the better right tackles in the NFL.