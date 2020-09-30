Vikings game at Texans still on for Sunday amid COVID-19 concerns

article

The Minnesota Vikings game at the Houston Texans scheduled for Sunday is still on as planned, as of Wednesday morning, according to Texans coach Bill O’Brien.

Speaking with Minnesota reporters Wednesday morning via Zoom, O’Brien said he’s been told by NFL officials to be ready to play Sunday. That comes after news that three Tennessee Titans players and five team staff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week after playing the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings confirmed Tuesday they’ve had zero positive COVID-19 tests since Sunday’s game. Players and team officials arrived for daily testing on Tuesday, and were promptly sent home as TCO Performance Center was shut down and will be closed through at least Wednesday.

League contact tracing numbers show 48 close contacts with the eight positive cases.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman and Infection Control Officer Eric Sugarman will speak with reporters Wednesday morning.

NFL officials announced Wednesday morning the Titans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed until Monday or Tuesday. The Titans, who may not have access to their practice facility until Saturday at the earliest, are the first team to have a COVID-19 outbreak since the regular season started.

Both the Vikings and Texans are seeking their first win of the season Sunday, provided the game happens amid COVID-19 concerns.