Vikings fans go all out on Saturday as team takes on Niners in playoffs

article

Vikings fans were holding nothing back on Saturday as their team fought for a chance to appear in the NFC Championship.

From individuals fans to the City of Minneapolis, everyone turned purple on Saturday to support their team.

FOX 9 caught up with the Durrant family who had lit their home up in purple as a show of support. Justin spends hours creating coordinated light and song displays for his Blaine, Minnesota home.

"It’s about 10,000 individual bulbs but each bulb has 3 LEDs on it, so 30,000 individual LEDs," added Justin.

While some neighbors might find that a lot to look at, the street had full Skol support.

Advertisement

"I’m fortunate to have a good support system and solid neighbors who appreciate it because it is a bit obnoxious," Justin joked.

"I mean if you’re a Viking fan, it’s alright, but if you’re a Packer fan there might be a little tension between the neighbors," he added.

After posting his display online, Justin says it went viral.

"338,000 views," he said. "7,000 shares."

Speaking of thousands, the Vikings expected more than a thousand fans to show up for a team-sponsored watch party at the Mystic Lake Center. The team packed the ballroom with cheerleaders, a Skol line, a DJ, and Vikings great Daunte Culpepper along with fans to pump up the crowd before Saturday's game.

The venue also set up multiple screens to fans wouldn't miss a moment of the big game.

Even though the game didn't have a storybook ending they hoped for, Vikings fans will always bleed purple and gold.