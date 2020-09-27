Vikings fall to 0-3 after 31-30 loss to Titans despite big day from Justin Jefferson

article

The Minnesota Vikings wasted a historic game from rookie receiver Justin Jefferson in a 31-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings dropped to 0-3 for the first time under Mike Zimmer, and the first time since 2013. That season ended with Leslie Frazier being fired, and Zimmer being picked to replace him. The Titans go home with the victory to improve to 3-0 on the season, led by six field goals from Stephen Gostkowski. He made the game-winner from 55 yards out, with room to spare.

Gostkowski made field goals from 39, 31, 30, 51, 54 and 55 yards for the Titans. He entered the game 3-for-6 on the season.

With chance to drive for the game-winning field goal in the last 1:44, the Vikings instead went backwards 16 yards in three plays. After getting 15 yards on a roughing the passer penalty, Kirk Cousins rushed an incomplete pass under pressure. He then couldn't handle a bad snap from Garrett Bradbury, then rushed another incomplete pass facing pressure on 3rd-and-26. On 4th down, Cousins had a Hail Mary pass intended for Thielen intercepted in heavy coverage.

Zimmer called the final offensive series "a complete disaster" after the loss.

Jefferson had seven catches for 175 yards, and his first career touchdown that went for 71 yards and gave the Vikings a 24-12 lead in the third quarter. Dalvin Cook had 22 carries for a career-high 181 yards and a touchdown. Cousins finished 16-of-27 for 251 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Vikings’ defense had trouble containing Derrick Henry, who had 26 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Without Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr, Cameron Dantzler and Mike Hughes, the Titans had 444 total yards and 23 first downs.

They limited Tennessee to just 3-for-13 on third down conversions, but they put points on the board with Gostkowski.