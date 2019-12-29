Vikings drop finale to Bears 21-19, await NFC Playoff opponent

article

It felt more like the fifth preseason game with their playoff seed already determined, but the Minnesota Vikings closed out the 2019 regular season with a 21-19 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings entered the day already knowing they had secured the No. 6 seed for the NFC Playoffs after losing Monday night to the Packers. Knowing Sunday’s result was meaningless for playoff positioning, the team opted to give several regular starters the week off and some rest before the postseason. Kirk Cousins suited up and went through warm-ups, but never took a snap Sunday. His replacement, Sean Mannion, finished 12-of-21 for 126 yards and two interceptions.

Neither did Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook or Alexander Mattison. On defense, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Harrison Smith, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph, Anthony Harris all got the day off. Danielle Hunter started and played one defensive snap before leaving the game. Offensive linemen Riley Reiff and Brian O’Neill were declared inactive before the game, and Pat Elflein, Garrett Bradbury and Josh Kline played the first half before reserves took over the rest of the game.

Mike Boone ran for 148 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, but had a fumble and a dropped pass that was intercepted both turn into first quarter field goals for the Bears. Boone scored from 1-yard out early in the fourth quarter to get the Vikings within 18-13.

Dan Bailey made four field goals Sunday, and in the process cashed in on a contract incentive. He’s 27-of-29 on the season and earned a $1 million bonus for having a kicking percentage above 90 percent. He’s 11-of-11 in December and made eight field goals of at least 30 yards in the month.

His fourth field goal of the day, from 34 yards out, gave the Vikings their first lead of the game at 19-18 with 4:53 left in regulation. It came after Ifeadi Odenigbo got a strip sack of Mitchell Trubisky, recovered the fumble and took it 24 yards for a touchdown. The play came back after Odenigbo was ruled down by contact after recovering the fumble.

The Bears answered Bailey’s field goal with the last of four Eddy Pineiro field goals to win the game. His kick from 22 yards out gave the Bears the 21-19 lead with four seconds left.

Vikings fans spent much of the game with their eyes glued to the scoreboard, with the Packers finishing their season at Detroit and the New Orleans Saints facing the Carolina Panthers. The Saints had a 42-10 lead in the fourth quarter, and a Packers’ loss at Ford Field would send the Vikings to Lambeau Field to face Green Bay next weekend in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs.

It was a unique atmosphere Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, with the outcome meaningless, the Bears season already over and the Vikings looking ahead to the playoffs.