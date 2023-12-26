Vikings: D.J. Wonnum suffered partially torn quad against Lions

article

The Minnesota Vikings are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFC Playoff picture with two regular season games left, and it appears they’ve lost one defensive starter for the rest of the year.

Defensive end D.J. Wonnum suffered a left leg injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. It was bad enough that the injury cart came out to take Wonnum off the field, and the entire Vikings’ sideline came out to wish him well, as did a few Lions’ players, before he left the field.

Wonnum was immediately ruled out, and Kevin O’Connell said after the game he suffered a quad injury. According to reports on Monday, Wonnum suffered a partial tear of his quad. He had started all 15 games this season and had 62 tackles to go along with eight sacks.

"I have great concern about the injury. You could see what D.J. means to our team, one of those guys that probably hasn’t gotten enough credit for the type of year he’s had," O’Connell said.

It’s not the only injury issue the Vikings have with two games to play. Jordan Addison suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s loss, getting hit by a teammate during the Lions’ return of a Nick Mullens’ interception. Addison left the game after one catch for two yards on four targets and was quickly ruled out. In a standout rookie season, Addison has 63 catches for 826 yards and nine touchdowns. It doesn’t look good for Addison to play Sunday night against the Packers.

There’s also concern for tight end T.J. Hockenson, who left the game in the third quarter after taking a hit to his left knee on a catch. He went to the locker room after the play and did not return. He had four catches for 58 yards before leaving the game, and has 95 catches for 960 yards and five touchdowns after receiving a multi-year contract extension during training camp.

O’Connell will likely provide updates on all three in a conference call with reporters Tuesday afternoon. The Vikings have lost four of their last five to fall to 7-8, and now need to win their last two games and get help from the Seattle Seahawks and L.A. Rams to make the playoffs.