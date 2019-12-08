Vikings beat Lions 20-7, improve to 9-4

article

The Minnesota Vikings bounced back from their 37-30 loss at Seattle on Monday Night Football with a 20-7 win over Detroit on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

After allowing 444 total yards and 218 on the ground in the loss to the Seahawks, the Vikings’ defense was the story Sunday. The Lions didn’t surpass 100 yards of offense for the game until their 40th play from scrimmage, which came early in the fourth quarter.

Detroit’s first seven possessions consisted of five punts, four 3-and-outs and a missed field goal. The only thing the Vikings’ defense didn’t accomplish Sunday was completing a shutout.

Kirk Cousins finished 22-of-28 passing for 201 yards and a first quarter touchdown to Bisi Johnson that gave the Vikings an early 7-0 lead. With a 10-0 lead late in the first half, Detroit’s only sustained drive of the game ended in a 45-yard Matt Prater field goal that went wide right.

The Vikings turned it into a touchdown before the end of the half. Cousins hit Diggs for 44 yards down the sideline, and Dalvin Cook finished it off with a 3-yard touchdown run. The Vikings led 17-0 at the half and held a 252-70 advantage in total yards.

The Vikings sacked Lions’ rookie quarterback David Blough five times in the game, including three from Danielle Hunter. He became the third Viking in franchise history with at least 50 sacks in his first five seasons, and the youngest to do so.

Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo also had fourth quarter interceptions of Blough. The Vikings limited Blough to 24-of-40 passing for 205 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a 69.5 rating.

Advertisement

Cook finished with 18 carries for 62 yards and the second quarter touchdown. Diggs led 10 different Vikings to record a reception with six catches for 92 yards.

Detroit’s only points of the game were on a Blough 10-yard strike to Kenny Golladay with 2:09 left in regulation and the game in hand.

The Vikings improve to 9-4 with the win and travel to face the L.A. Chargers next Sunday before a pivotal NFC North Division battle with the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in two weeks. The Packers beat the Redskins 20-15 on Sunday to stay one game ahead in the division.