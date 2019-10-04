Twins take early 1-0 lead over Yankees with Polanco homer

article

The Minnesota Twins needed just two batters to get the lead over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

After Mitch Garver led off the game with a strikeout, Jorge Polanco lined a solo home run to left field off lefty James Paxton. Polanco hit a 1-1 fastball that got out in a hurry that gave the Twins a 1-0 lead in the fop of the first.

Polanco hit 21 of the Twins' record-setting 307 home runs during the regular season.

Jose Berrios gets the Game 1 start for the Twins. He escaped a jam in the bottom of the first after Edwin Encarnacion doubled to put runners at second and third with two out. Giancarlo Stanton hit a weak grounder to Miguel Sano at third. Stanton was ruled safe at first on Sano's bare-handed play, but the play was overturned after a Twins challenge and it ended the inning with the Twins in front 1-0.

