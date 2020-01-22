Twins introduce 3B, slugger Josh Donaldson

article

The Minnesota Twins made it official Wednesday, signing third baseman and slugger Josh Donaldson to a four-year, $92 million contract.

The deal includes an option for a fifth year, and after missing out on starting pitching in free agency, the Twins landed their big fish in one of the top power hitters in baseball. He was introduced to local media Wednesday, as the Twins get ready to host TwinsFest at Target Field this weekend.

He’ll join a lineup that already includes Max Kepler, Miguel Sano, Nelson Cruz, Eddie Rosario and Mitch Garver among Twins that helped lead the team to a Major League Baseball record 308 home runs last season.

"This is a special day for this franchise, for this organization and certainly for Josh," Derek Falvey, chief baseball officer for the Twins, said at Wednesday's news conference.

The Twins, in Rocco Baldelli’s first season as manager, finished with 101 wins to take the organization’s first American League Central Division title since 2010.

"There’s been a lot of people involved with this moment today. This is what I’ve played my entire life for," Donaldson said. "I enjoy winning."

In 155 games with the Atlanta Braves last season, Donaldson hit 37 homers and drove in 94 runs while hitting .259 and slugging .521.

Advertisement

The stats show Donaldson is a big fan of Target Field. In 191 career plate appearances against the Twins, he’s hitting .395 with a .487 on base percentage and .852 slugging percentage. Donaldson has 10 home runs against the Twins at Target Field.

He was the AL MVP in 2015, hitting 41 homers, driving in 123 runs and hitting .297. Donaldson is a three-time All-Star, and doesn’t just do damage at the plate. He’ll be a regular starter at third base, where in 417 total chances last season, he had just 13 errors, turned 38 double plays and had a 96.9 fielding percentage.