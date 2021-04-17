Twins game against Los Angeles Angels postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing

The Twins game on Saturday at the Los Angeles Angels has been postponed for COVID-19 contract tracing and testing within the organization.

The announcement came not long before first pitch in Los Angeles on Saturday and after the team announced a positive test among a member of its traveling party. Earlier in the week, shortstop Andrelton Simmons was placed on the COVID-19 list as well.

The Twins are scheduled to place the Angels against on Sunday before heading up the coast for a series against the Athletics.