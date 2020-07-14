Twins CF Byron Buxton day-to-day with mid-foot sprain

article

It appears Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton might have avoided a major injury after having to be carted off Target Field Monday night during an inter squad scrimmage.

The Twins announced Tuesday Buxton is listed as day-to-day with a mid-foot sprain in his left foot. Buxton was tracking a Nelson Cruz fly ball Monday night when he went down after taking what Rocco Baldelli labeled a “misstep.”

Buxton was on the ground for several minutes before being helped onto a cart that took him off the field. He didn’t put any weight on his left side leaving the field.

Baldelli said Monday night and on MLB Network Radio that imaging and tests done didn’t show any structural damage. Buxton was impressing early in Twins Summer Camp after arriving late due to the birth of his second child, Blaze. On consecutive nights, Buxton had doubles in scrimmages.

"Buck does everything right. Buck handles his preparation, he does everything right on the field. He plays the game exactly the way you would hope that one of your young stars would play the game. That’s who he is. Because of that, all his teammates feed off him," Baldelli said Monday night. "He’s favorited in the clubhouse because of the way he plays. He didn’t do anything wrong out there today, it was just a misstep out there in the outfield. That’s really the only way that I would describe it. Today was just kind of an off chance misstep."

Advertisement

Buxton missed the last month and the playoffs of last season after having to have shoulder surgery. He got injured after crashing into the wall trying to catch a fly ball in Miami last August. In 87 games last season, Buxton hit .262 with 10 homers, 30 doubles, 46 RBI and stole 14 bases.

The Twins open the 2020 60-game season July 24 in Chicago against the White Sox. They’ll face the Cubs in an exhibition on July 22.