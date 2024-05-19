Wolves face Nuggets in Game 7 for spot in Western Conference Finals

article

It's all on the line for the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Denver Nuggets Sunday night in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

With a win, the Timberwolves would advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years. The game comes on the same day 20 years ago that the Timberwolves eliminated the Sacramento Kings in Game 7, led by Kevin Garnett, to advance to the Western Conference Finals. It's also Garnett's birthday.

FOX 9 has you covered, with a Wolves Playoff Live show up until tip-off. Five of the six games in this series have been blowout wins. Five of the six wins in the series have also come from the road team. The Timberwolves forced a Game 7 after dominating the Nuggets 115-70 in Game 6 Thursday night.

The Nuggets are the defending NBA champions, and coach Mike Malone made sure everyone was well aware of that during is pregame media session before Game 7. Malone came to the podium wearing a "2023 NBA Champs."

After the game, we will have live coverage and post game news conferences from coach Chris Finch and players. If the Timberwolves win, they would host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Wednesday night at Target Center. If they lose, their season is over.