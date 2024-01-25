Super Bowl 2024: All you need to know

article

The Vince Lombardi Trophy has been polished, the helmets have been shined and (almost) all the playoff games have all been played: The only thing left on the NFL's to-do list is the Big Game.

We've pulled together all the big questions (and answers!) regarding Super Bowl Sunday, the biggest night in sports. Read on for the whos, whats, wheres, whens and hows of this year's NFL clash of the titans.

When is the Super Bowl this year?

This year's Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST; expect programming to kick off 30 minutes to an hour before that.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl?

We’ve got two last playoff games to watch before that will be determined, both taking place on Sunday, January 28. First, the AFC Championship: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, last year’s Super Bowl champs, will battle Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. It’s the Ravens’ first AFC Championship game since 2012, while Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company will make their sixth conference championship appearance in a row.

But for our money, the can’t-miss faceoff of the weekend is the NFC Championship, which you can watch on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January. 28. After winding up in a three-way tie atop the NFC at the end of the regular season (with the now-eliminated Dallas Cowboys), the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers will duke it out for a ticket to the Big Game. After defeating the Los Angeles Rams (and former Detroit QB Matthew Stafford) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jared Goff and the Lions are headed to the conference championship for the first time since 1992. But they face some mighty competition in the Niners, who’ve put the hurt on the Lions in four of their last five match-ups.

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions: Prediction, odds, picks for NFC championship game

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

The eyes (and cameras) of the country will turn toward Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Allegiant Stadium is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. There's no chance of a home team advantage, as the Raiders failed to make the postseason.

This will be the first time the Super Bowl has been played in Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020. Not only that, it marks the first time the Big Game will be played in the state of Nevada at all – expect the broadcast to include lots of neon signs and at least one Elvis Presley song.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Power Rankings: Which remaining team has best Super Bowl shot?

Where is the Super Bowl airing?

This year's game will be broadcast on CBS.

Where to stream the Super Bowl for free

Anyone with a Paramount+ subscription (or a one-week free trial) will be able to stream the game.

What are the odds on the Super Bowl?

We won’t know that until we know the teams playing. But the 49ers and the Ravens are favored in their respective championships.

Have the Lions ever won a Super Bowl?

Nope. More on that below.

Who is doing the Super Bowl halftime show?

That would be Usher . Sing it with us: Yeah, yeah! Yeah! Yeah!

RELATED: Usher to headline Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show in Las Vegas

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Country legend Reba McEntire will succeed Chris Stapleton, who performed last year.

Who else is performing at the Super Bowl?

Aside from Usher and Reba (two members of the "only one name required" club, along with previous Super Bowl performers like Prince and Beyoncé) the broadcast will feature performances from Post Malone (who'll sing "America the Beautiful") and Grammy winner Andra Day (performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing"). Both performances will happen before kick-off.

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: The Vince Lombardi Trophy is hoisted in the Kansas City Chiefs locker room after Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagl Expand

How many Super Bowl wins per team?

The San Francisco 49ers have won five Super Bowls. The Kansas City Chiefs have won three times. The Baltimore Ravens have won twice. And as mentioned above, the good old Detroit Lions have never won a Super Bowl. Not only that – they’ve never made it all the way to the Big Game, either. So a win this weekend would be a historic first.

What teams have never won a Super Bowl?

There are 12 teams that have never won a Super Bowl:

Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Of those teams, there are four that have never made a Super Bowl appearance: the Browns, the Lions, the Texans and the Jaguars.

What is the lowest-scoring Super Bowl?

In 2019's Super Bowl LIII, the New England Patriots bested the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.

What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl?

Super Bowl XXIX in 1995 saw the San Francisco 49ers defeat the San Diego Chargers, 49-26.

What is the Super Bowl loser's curse?

The Super Bowl loser’s curse (sometimes called the Super Bowl hangover, the Super Bowl jinx or the curse of the Super Bowl slump) is related to the idea that teams who lose the Super Bowl are unlikely to make it back to the big game the following year. Curse or coincidence, it holds true this year: the Philadelphia Eagles won’t be headed to Las Vegas in February.

How much are Super Bowl tickets?

Good luck getting a ticket. As of this writing, resellers on StubHub are selling seats for anywhere from $7,199 to $99,000– and that's for a single ticket. But luckily for (almost) all of us, the Oscars of football are still on TV (and streaming).

This story will be updated as details become available.