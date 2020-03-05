State hockey: Blake advances with 7-5 win over Maple Grove

article

The Boys State Hockey Tournament started Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center with the Class A quarterfinals.

Friday marks the quarterfinals for Class AA, and the first game did not disappoint. In a thrilling finish that featured a combined six goals from both teams, Blake avenged a regular season loss to Maple Grove with four third-period goals in a 7-5 win over the Crimson in the Class AA State Quarterfinals on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

The Bears had a 5-3 lead in the third period after Jack Sabre’s second goal of the gamr. That’s when Maple Grove rallied with a pair of goals less than 90 seconds apart from Jack Oakland and Joshua Giuliani to tie the game 5-5 with 7:13 left. Blake answered with a power-play goal from Will Svenddal through traffic at the 14:46 mark that proved to be the eventual game-winner.

Gavin Best, the hero for the Bears with a penalty shot goal in the section finals over Benilde-St. Margaret’s, sealed the win for Blake with an empty-net goal with 1:05 to play for a 7-5 lead. Maple Grove was penalized for intentionally knocking the net off, and the Bears took the power play to kill clock instead of a penalty shot.

Joe Miller, Blake’s top scorer, led the Bears with a hat trick that included a short-handed goal earlier in the third period on a give-and-go from Best. It gave Blake a 4-3 lead at the time.

Blake, the No. 2 seed in Class AA and in the tournament for the first time since 2008, advances to Friday night’s state semifinals.