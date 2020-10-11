Seahawks rally for 27-26 win over Vikings, Dalvin Cook hurt

article

The Minnesota Vikings dropped to 1-4 after a 27-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday night, and to make matters worse, they were without Dalvin Cook most of the second half.

Cook injured his groin on the first series of the third quarter. The Vikings led 13-0 at the half, then saw the Seahawks put up 21 straight points to take a 21-13 lead. The Vikings took a 26-21 lead in the fourth quarter on Kirk Cousins’ second touchdown of the night To Adam Thielen with 7:08 left in regulation.

Cousins finished 27-of-39 passing for 249 yards and two touchdowns, but had two costly turnovers that led to 14 Seahawks' points.

Eric Wilson got an interception to give the Vikings the ball back. Facing a 4th and 1 deep in Seattle territory, Alexander Mattison was stopped for no gain. If Mattison gets the first down, the Vikings leave Seattle with a victory. If they opt to kick a field goal, the Vikings take a 29-21 lead and force the Seahawks to score a touchdown and get a two-point conversion to extend the game.

"I knew it was about a half yard. If we got the half yard, we win the game. I was trying to win it. I told them in the headset we didn’t come here for this, let’s go win it," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after the loss.

Zimmer said after he doesn't regret going for it.

"We came here to win, so I’m not going to second guess any of that stuff. We didn’t get it done. Everybody else will, let them do it," Zimmer said.

Russell Wilson took the Seahawks 94 yards on the game-winning drive, hitting D.K. Metcalf for a 6-yard touchdown on 4th and goal to win the game for Seattle.

The loss comes despite Cook collecting 89 total yards and scoring a touchdown before leaving the game with a groin injury. In his absence, Mattison had 20 carries for 112 yards.