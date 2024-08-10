Sam Darnold gets 1 series in Vikings' preseason debut

article

The Minnesota Vikings opened the NFL preseason against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Sam Darnold's unofficial debut was short-lived.

Darnold's debut

He got one series, with the drive stalling at the Raiders' 2-yard line for a turnover on downs. He was 4-of-8 for 59 yards on the opening series, with completions of 19 and 26 yards to Jalen Nailor. He also hit Jordan Addison for seven yards. But Ty Chandler and Nailor had drops in the end zone to kill the potential scoring drive.

J.J. McCarthy's debut

It was the end of Darnold’s day, as J.J. McCarthy got the second offensive series. His first pass went to Nailor over the middle for 18 yards. He tried to hit Trishton Jackson on the run on his second pass, but it was intercepted by Jack Jones. He hit Jackson for 24-yard gain in the second quarter before Kene Nwangwu scored on a 48-yard touchdown run. McCarthy finished the first half 6-of-10 for 77 yards.

Dallas Turner shines

The only Vikings’ defensive starters to sit Saturday were safety Harrison Smith, edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Rookie Dallas Turner and Pat Jones II were the edge rushers. Turner got a quarterback hit, then sacked Aidan O’Connell to hold the Raiders to a field goal on their opening series. He showed why the Vikings moved up in the NFL Draft to get him.

Among the starters that didn't play were wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and veteran safety Harrison Smith. The Vikings aren’t going to risk an injury to Jefferson after he signed a massive four-year, $144 million contract extension before the start of mandatory mini camp in June.

Vikings continue to shuffle secondary

The Vikings continue to revamp their secondary after they traded defensive back Andrew Booth Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys for another defensive back, Nahshon Wright, who was a third round pick in 2021. Booth was a 2022 second round pick and played in 23 games for the Vikings.

In 32 games with the Cowboys, Wright had 31 tackles on defense, and six on special teams.

According to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the Vikings are flying in defensive back Stephon Gilmore to meet with the team on Monday. Gilmore is entering his 13th NFL season and made 17 starts with the Cowboys last year, totaling a career-high 68 tackles, had two interceptions and forced one fumble. He has familiarity with Brian Flores, playing for him with the New England Patriots.

Gilmore was First-Team All-Pro with the Patriots in 2018 and 2019, and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 after collecting six interceptions.

The Vikings need depth in the secondary after the tragic death of Khyree Jackson, losing Mekhi Blackmon to a season-ending knee injury and Shaq Griffin dealing with an injury.

The Vikings' secondary did not have a great first half Saturday. They gave up 180 passing yards, and Theo Jackson got beat in coverage as Gardner Minshew hit D.J. Turner for a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

What's next

The Vikings host their training camp night practice on Monday at TCO Stadium. It was rescheduled after their first one was postponed due to weather.