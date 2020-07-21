Reports: Wolves owner Glen Taylor putting team up for sale, Kevin Garnett among suitors

article

According to a report released Tuesday, Glen Taylor is putting the Minnesota Timberwolves up for sale.

A report from Sportico published Tuesday afternoon indicates Taylor has hired The Raine Group to explore a sale of the franchise. Taylor has owned the Wolves since 1995. He bought the Timberwolves for about $88 million at the time, and is seeking more than $1.2 billion.

Taylor, 79, is the chairman of the Taylor Corporation based out of Mankato and has a reported net worth of about $3 billion.

The Timberwolves have missed the NBA Playoffs in 14 of the last 15 seasons. Two years ago, they made it after trading for Jimmy Butler and with Tom Thibodeau as the head coach and president of basketball operations. The Wolves finished the 2019-20 season 19-45 and were not invited to Orlando for the NBA’s return-to-play tournament.

Taylor has reportedly already received offers for the team. It’s not clear who has made them, but the team brought back former star Kevin Garnett for his final two NBA seasons. The road at the time appeared to be Garnett’s to take to form an ownership group for the team, which got complicated after the death of Flip Saunders.

According to Shams Charania with The Athletic, Garnett has in fact formed an ownership team and is interested in the Wolves.

Garnett was drafted by the Wolves out of high school in 1995, and spent his first 12 seasons in Minnesota. He led the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals in 2004.