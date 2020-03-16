Report: Vikings place franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris

article

One of the biggest question marks for the Minnesota Vikings entering NFL free agency may have been answered as the legal tampering period was set to begin Monday.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings placed their franchise tag on veteran safety Anthony Harris. He would have been one of the top targets for NFL teams entering free agency after tying for the NFL lead with six interceptions last season.

Harris made 14 starts at safety, with 60 tackles last season. He's entering his sixth NFL season. It’s the first time the Vikings have used the franchise tag since Chad Greenway in 2011. It doesn’t mean the Vikings will keep Harris, they could opt to trade him.

For now, Harris stays with the Vikings and remains in the defensive backfield with Harrison Smith.

Vikings, C.J. Ham agree to contract extension

The Vikings also have reportedly agreed to a contract extension with fullback C.J. Ham, according to his agent, Blake Baratz.

Ham played in 16 games last season, with seven starts, and made a career-high 17 catches for 149 yards and one touchdowns. He was also the fullback for the No. 6 rushing offense in the NFL last season as the Vikings averaged 133 yards per game, led by Dalvin Cook going over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.