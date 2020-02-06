Report: Timberwolves trade Andrew Wiggins, draft picks to Warriors for D'Angelo Russell, 2 other players
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Golden State Warriors have reportedly agreed to trade D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins in a blockbuster deal.
ESPN reports the trade also includes the Wolves’ 2021 protected first-round draft pick and a 2022 second-round pick in exchange for the Warriors sending Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Minnesota.
