Report: NHL, players to sign off on resuming play with 24-team tournament

It appears the NHL and its players association are one step closer to getting back on the ice and ultimately finding finality to the 2019-20 season.

According to a report from The Athletic, NHL officials will announce Tuesday afternoon that the league and players association have signed off on a 24-team tournament when play resumes. Team facilities could open as early as next week for small-group, socially-distanced workouts that follow strict Covid-19 guidelines.

The tournament would reportedly have hub cities as hosts, and St. Paul could be one option. The top four teams in both conferences earn byes, while the No. 5 through No. 12 seeds in each conference will play each other in a best-of-five series. After the play-in round, remaining match-ups would be seven-game series to eventually determine a Stanley Cup champion.

The Minnesota Wild was one point out of the second Wild Card spot when the NHL suspended play on March 12 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In the approved scenario, the Wild would likely play the Vancouver Canucks in a best-of-five series.

Plenty of hurdles remain for teams to actually get back on the ice. The league and players still have to reach agreements on where games would be played, if they would have any fans and quarantine guidelines for teams due to Covid-19 concerns. They also have to figure out logistics of giving temperature tests to players before heading to arenas.

In the 24-team tournament scenario, the season would be over for the bottom seven teams in the NHL. It may not be the best option, but it might be the only option if the NHL wants finality on the season.

Wild veteran Eric Staal spoke on Zoom last week about the tournament scenario and the concept of playing in empty buildings, saying it’s difficult to envision being away from family for several months with no fans.

“The whole thing to me is still difficult to fathom and understand. As any kid, you dream of winning a Stanley Cup and that energy and that momentum and those moments of memory are with fans and with people and with excitement. To go through the playoff run with nobody in the building is going to be really weird and different. To me it’s hard to kind of wrap your head around it,” Staal said.

Staal, a 16-year veteran, has been a part of two previous NHL stoppages due to lockouts, but never anything like this. He said last week he has a hard time envisioning the season resuming, but anything is possible and he’ll be ready to go if they move forward.

“With the discussions and the committees put together, it seems like they’re very intent on trying to get it finished. It’s hard to say. I’m going day by day and week by week as far as everything,” Staal said.

The NHL has also reportedly scheduled a conference call for 2 p.m. central time with the league's general managers.