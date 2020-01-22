Report: Lynx star Maya Moore sitting out second season from WNBA

article

Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore will be sitting out another season from the WNBA, marking the second year in a row she will be stepping away from the sport, according to a report from the New York Times.

Moore announced last February that she would be taking time off professional basketball to focus on other parts of her life. Since then, she has become a voice for criminal justice reform, specifically calling for the release of Jonathan Irons, who she believes was wrongfully convicted.

In 2018, the last season she played, Moore averaged 18 points and 5.1 rebounds a game. That season she also posed for a billboard, recreating Michael Jordan's famous "Wings" pose.

Moore is one of the most decorated players in the league. With the Lynx, she has won four WNBA Championships and played in six All-Star Games. She also has two Olympic gold medals.