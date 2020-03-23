Report: Gophers Daniel Oturu declares for NBA Draft

article

It appears Daniel Oturu’s time with the University of Minnesota basketball program is over after two seasons.

According to multiple reports, Oturu has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and is expected to stay in it. He has until April 27 to withdraw his name and return to school.

Oturu, a Woodbury native and Cretin-Derham Hall graduate, was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection this year and was the only player in the NCAA to average at least 20 points and 11 rebounds per game. He has been named to at least two All-America lists.

Oturu is projected at anywhere from a lottery pick in the NBA Draft, to a second round pick. His challenge now is due to Coronavirus issues, he can’t work out for any teams or scouts with NBA team facilities shut down, and won’t be attending combines any time soon.

He would be the first Gophers’ player drafted since Kris Humphries in 2004, and the first in coach Richard Pitino’s seven seasons at Minnesota.