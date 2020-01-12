Report: Browns hiring Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski as next head coach

article

It appears the Minnesota Vikings will be looking for a new offensive coordinator for the fifth straight season.

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns are hiring Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach. Stefanski was a finalist for the same job last year, but the Browns opted to promote Freddie Kitchens.

Stefanski interviewed, for the second time, with the Browns on Thursday as the Vikings were preparing to face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. The Vikings season ended in a 27-10 loss to the 49ers.

While one game doesn’t tell a whole story, Stefanski’s offensive plan against the 49ers fell apart without the Vikings being able to run the ball effectively. The Vikings managed just 147 total yards, 21 rushing yards and just seven first downs against the No. 1 defense in the NFC.

Stefanski spent 14 seasons with the Vikings in a variety of offensive coaching roles. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is having his season-ending news conference on Tuesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, when we could find out who could replace Stefanski as offensive coordinator.

The early popular names to step in as offensive coordinator for the Vikings are quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, offensive advisor and associated head coach Gary Kubiak and former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who was fired as head coach of the New York Giants this year after a 4-12 season.