Prior Lake basketball star Dawson Garcia picks Marquette, not Gophers

A decision more than two years in the making became official on Wednesday for Prior Lake basketball star Dawson Garcia.

A 6-11 forward that considers himself positionless, Garcia announced his commitment to Marquette in front of a packed gym at Prior Lake after school. His final four schools were Marquette, Minnesota, Indiana and Memphis.

“All the schools that it came down to were all great schools, so it’s really great decision versus great decision. But at the end of the day, my gut feeling, I just felt most comfortable at Marquette. I felt that was the best decision for me,” Garcia said.

Garcia averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds per game last season for Prior Lake, which finished 27-4 and got to the section finals before losing to Eden Prairie. Garcia had offers from virtually every major Division I basketball program in the country.

Garcia made official visits to his final four schools in September and October. He and his family kept the entire recruiting process very close to the vest, and nobody knew where Garcia was headed until he donned a Marquette baseball hat Wednesday to make his decision official.

Garcia is the latest of star Minnesota high school basketball players opting not to stay home. He said Wednesday it was difficult to tell coach Richard Pitino he was headed elsewhere.

“It was very difficult just because I have a great relationship with him. But they understood and they handled it in a very good way, and I’m appreciative of them recruiting me throughout the whole process too. They were a class act,” Garcia said.