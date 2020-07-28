Polanco, Donaldson hit homers as Twins win 2020 Target Field opener 6-3 over Cardinals

article

The Minnesota Twins opened the 2020 season at Target Field with a 6-3 win over St. Louis Cardinals to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Twins scored five of their six runs in the second inning, ignited by Miguel Sano’s double down the left field line. Byron Buxton, getting his first start of the season, followed with a grounder to short. Luis Arraez came charging home and beat the throw, giving the Twins the early 1-0 lead.

Max Kepler followed with a single to center to score Sano, Josh Donaldson added a sacrifice fly and Jorge Polanco sent a blast to the plaza in right field to give the Twins a 5-0 lead.

Donaldson hit his first homer with the Twins in the bottom of the fourth, a solo shot to right, and the Twins led 6-0.

Homer Bailey got his first start with the Twins and went five strong innings, allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two. He had 46 strikes on 80 pitches.

The Twins improve to 3-1 heading into the second game of an eight-game home stand.