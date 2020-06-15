PGA Tour's return to live action gives 3M Open, other tournaments cautious optimism

article

The drama was a little different without a live gallery watching it all unfold, but the PGA Tour got back to live action this past weekend for the first time in three months.

The tour suspended play, like every other major sport, back in mid-March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The major championships had to be rescheduled, the Open Championship was canceled altogether.

This week with strict guidelines in place due to Covid-19, professional golf was back in play with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Some of the biggest names on tour were in contention to win with the last few holes remaining. Those names include Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. They were all within four shots of the eventual winner, Daniel Berger, by the time the tournament ended, making for a dramatic finish.

Schauffele couldn’t convert a birdie putt on the last hole that would’ve put him in a playoff with Berger and Collin Morikawa. Berger made a par on the first playoff hole, then watched as Morikawa missed a short par putt to extend the playoff. Berger became the first to win a tournament after the tour’s three-month stoppage as America continues to deal with a global pandemic.

Sports fans wondered how it would look, professional golf without a gallery. They did post round interviews from a podium, answering questions from the TV broadcasters. Select players wore microphones during their round. They were socially-distanced on the course, players being careful to make minimal contact with each other. At most, they shared fist bumps after the round on Sunday.

The PGA Tour schedule continues this week with the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head in South Carolina. One thing we do know is tournament officials with the 3M Open were likely watching how the event in Texas transpired.

About five weeks from now, the PGA will visit TPC Twin Cities for the second annual 3M Open. Matthew Wolff will have a championship to defend, and the biggest decision facing tournament officials will be whether the tournament can have spectators. Tournament Director Mike Welch said about a month ago they would know by the end of May if they can have fans amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Welch said those decisions had to be made soon so they could start marketing the tournament. They have to make ticket packages available, notify corporate partners of their plans and get crews out to the course to build necessary structures. That’s all while maintaining consistent contact with Governor Tim Walz and his office to ensure they’re complying with state and local Covid-19 guidelines.

Tournament officials have to find a delicate balance between golf fans craving a live sport, them wanting being outside during a Minnesota summer and maintaining a standard to keep players, tournament staff and potentially fans all safe. As it currently stands, the next three events on the tour will not have spectators. Assuming their plan holds, the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village set for July 6-9 would be the first event open to spectators.

The 3M Open follows two weeks later. Tournament officials last year saw thousands of fans come to Blaine over the Fourth of July week. The hope this year is to have 5,000 to 6,000 spectators per day on the course. They’ll take every precaution they can to make sure everyone is safe, between sanitizing stations on the course and having spectators get their temperature taken before ever stepping foot on the course.

The Charles Schwab Challenge gave us a live event to watch and look forward to, and it felt like a new normal to have a live sport back.