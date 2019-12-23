Packers pound Vikings 23-10 to win NFC North title

article

The Minnesota Vikings will be the No. 6 seed for the NFC Playoffs after a 23-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium Monday night.

Against their rivals with a chance to stay in the NFC North Division race, the Vikings managed 144 total yards and just five first downs through three quarters. Without Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, both out due to injuries, the Vikings ran for just 57 yards and had seven 3-and-outs in their first 11 possessions.

The greater concern for the Vikings is the health of linebacker Eric Kendricks. He exited the game in the second quarter after a fumble recovery that Harrison Smith forced, and did not return due to a quad injury. He’s been the Vikings’ best defensive player most of the season, despite not being elected to the Pro Bowl.

The Vikings stayed in the game largely due to forcing three Packers’ turnovers, including an Anthony Harris interception that led to Minnesota’s only touchdown of the game. Kirk Cousins hit Stefon Diggs for a 22-yard touchdown that gave the Vikings a 10-6 lead at the time.

The Packers win the NFC North with the victory, and still have a shot at a top-2 seed for the playoffs.

Cousins finished his night 16-of-31 for 122 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but never looked comfortable most of the game. Mike Boone, in his first start at running back, had 11 carries for just 28 yards.

The game turned in the Packers’ favor after Kendricks left the game. Aaron Jones scored an 11-yard touchdown to give Green Bay its first lead of the game at 17-10 in the third quarter. Jones added the dagger with a score from 56 yards out, giving the Packers a 23-10 lead with 5:51 left in regulation.

Advertisement

The Packers ran for 199 of their 386 total yards, and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Jones finished with 154 yards and two scores on 23 carries.

The Vikings appeared to get back in the game with a Cousins long touchdown to Bisi Johnson in the fourth quarter, but it was called back due to a Riley Reiff holding penalty. The Vikings also faced a 4th and 1 early in the fourth quarter and looked poised to go for it before calling a timeout and then punting.

Minnesota’s offensive line had struggles against the Packers’ defense all night. Cousins was sacked five times in the loss.

The Vikings (10-5) finish the regular season on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, and have plenty to fix before hitting the road to the NFC Playoffs.