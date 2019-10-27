MSP: Vikings player facing DWI, gun charges after driving onto closed portion of I-94

article

A Minnesota Vikings player was booked into Hennepin County Jail overnight after an arrest on I-94 where troopers suspect he was drunk.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Jayron Kearse was arrested after a trooper spotted a Mercedes pulling onto a closed section of I-94 around 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning. The vehicle was spotted going around a barricade near Cedar Avenue and pulling onto I-94 eastbound, troopers say.

The vehicle was pulled over shortly after going around the barricade. After speaking with Kearse, the driver, troopers say they suspected he may be drunk. A test showed Kearse had a BAC of .10, investigators report.

Then, as Kearse was taken into custody, troopers say a loaded gun was found in the vehicle.

Kearse has since been charged with driving while intoxicated and carrying a firearm without a permit.

Kearse, a fourth-year defensive back with the Vikings, has played in all eight of the team's games this year and has started in two contests.

In a statement, a Vikings spokesperson said the team is aware of the arrest and currently gathering more information on the incident.