Minnesota Twins ownership group donates $25 million to racial justice efforts

article

The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday the Pohlad ownership family is donating $25 million to racial just issues in the wake of the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The funds will come from a combination of Pohlad family foundation, Pohlad family members and Pohlad Companies in a two-phase, community-based approach.

"Black people have experienced oppression and racism for far too long in this country," said Bill Pohlad, president of the Pohlad Family Foundation, in a statement. "We condemn racism in all its forms, and we are firmly committed to helping to enact meaningful change. We know this will take time and effort, and we are committed to this work beyond this seminal moment in our country's history.”

The Pohlad family says it’s focused on providing immediate relief and rebuilding organizations in communities impacted by Floyd’s death. Pohlad Companies is encouraging employees to volunteer and will match employee donations to various causes. The Pohlad Family Foundation will support grassroots efforts doing the work, and they also plan to work with local government, charities and the business community to help those businesses destroyed by protests and riots in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

Long term, the Pohlad family says it’s focusing on impacting structural change through the foundation. They plan to partner with other committed organizations to help change the systems that create racial inequities and marginalize people of color.

Floyd's death left an ugly aftermath in Minneapolis as tensions between residents and the police department heated up in the days after. Demonstrators burned buildings, including the police department's Third Precinct, and left small businesses owned by many minorities destroyed.

Advertisement

There have also been peaceful protests and powerful moments, including Minnesota sports figures coming together at Cub Foods in south Minneapolis last Friday for a food and supply drive for area residents who can't get essential needs because those businesses were damaged in riots.

"While we are determined to help affect change in our community, we also know that any real change must start from within," said Pohlad. "And so, we acknowledge that we have our own work to do and are working to strengthen diversity and inclusion in our organization."